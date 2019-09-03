Dalbeattie Star 0-4 East Stirlingshire: Shire move to fourth

East Stirlingshire moved to fourth in the Lowland League after a 4-0 win over Dalbeattie Star last Saturday.

Goals from Matty Flynn, Jamie Dishington, Nicky Low and Sean Brown gave the Shire their second victory of the week after a 3-0 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers last Wednesday.

Nicly Low looks to bring down the ball for East Stirlingshire against Dalbeattie Star (picture: Dalbeattie Star)

Boss Derek Ure told Shire TV: “We didn’t start the game particularly well and we gave them too much time. We just allowed them to get wee chances for the first 15-20 minutes, the second period of the first half I thought we dominated and could have been one or two more up.

“We have to punish teams when we are on top, at 1-0 there’s always a chance they can get back into it. We got there in the end though. Three points and back up the road.”

East Stirlingshire rolled up to Islecroft with by far their strongest squad since they dropped into the Lowland League. Like a number of teams they invested heavily over the summer and knew defeat was not an option against the Star if they are to be serious challengers for the league title this season.

On a blustery but sunny afternoon in Dalbeattie both teams started well and as early as the third minute the visitors earned a corner that was cleared to Evan Horne and his 25 yard swerving shot nearly wrong footed Vinnie Parker, but the keeper did well to re-adjust and save at full length.

East Stirlingshire in acton against Dalbeattie Star (picture: Dalbeattie Star)

Star then had their best spell in the match and had a number of chances to open the scoring as Thompson fired over from close range before Shire keeper Jamie Barclay produced an outstanding save to keep out the centre half’s bullet header moments later.

The home side were creating all the chances and midway through the half Steven Degnan’s looping header was knocked off the line by Andy Rodgers

Shire began to get back into the match and on the half hour punished Star for not taking their chances when striker Flynn fired home a rebound after the ball had smacked off Parker’s right hand post. The visitors really piled on the pressure for the remainder of the half and Star did well to go in at the interval trailing by just one goal as they were under the cosh for the last 15 minutes. Mark Millar volleyed over Bobby Barr’s cute chipped pass and Rodgers smacked the outside of the post with a left foot volley as Shire pushed for a killer second goal.

The match was very much in the balance but midway through the half disaster struck for the home side when Parker failed to collect a harmless looking cross from the left, but full marks to Dishington who was alert enough to collect the loose ball and nip past the keeper and tap the ball into the empty net.

This gave the Shire the breathing space they craved and they cruised through the rest of the match. They even added a couple of late goals to rub salt into the wounds when Low shot home after a good run by Barr and four minutes from time Star failed to clear their lines and Brown appeared to get the final touch after a goalmouth scramble.

East Stirlingshire: Barclay, Orr, Peggie, Tapping, Murray, Horne (McCafferty 75), Rodgers (Dishington 63), Low, Flynn (Brown 80), Millar, Barr. Subs not used: Dyer, Gallagher, Bain, Ure