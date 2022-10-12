Curling: Lisa Davie

Falkirk curler Lisa Davie (Photo: Scottish Curling)

The 22-year-old, who will be making her debut at a senior championships, has turned out at junior-level events three times, most recently at the world juniors earlier this year.

"It is extra special to play at home as some of my family members have never had a chance to travel abroad to see me curl,” she said ahead of their first outing against Hungary on Saturday. “My friends and work colleagues are all excited to come and support Team Scotland.

“Playing in the world mixed is giving me a chance to play a high standard of curling very early in the season which will allow me to play at a higher standard for the rest of the season as well. I also enjoy playing with other curlers who aren’t in my team as I can learn from them and gain experience that I might not usually get.”

Lisa, who is playing as third in the four-person squad, will play alongside skip Cameron Bryce, second Scott Hyslop and lead Robyn Munro.

That same team earned the right to represent Scotland in Aberdeen when they clinched the Scottish mixed title in April this year, going undefeated throughout.

She added: "We are preparing for the championship by having a few training sessions together, but we are mainly playing with our teams for the seasons in competitions all over Europe. It is a great team.

“I have played three world events before and I would love to medal at this one. I think it would be extra special as it is in our home country.”

Scotland will be competing in Group C alongside Australia, Austria, England, Hungary, Luxembourg, Mexico, Switzerland, and Slovakia.

36 teams are competing at this year’s world mixed championship. They are split into four groups for the early stages of the tournament; with the winner of each group going straight to the quarter finals, while the second and third placed teams of each group go into a play-off.