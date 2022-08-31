Cup wins for Linlithgow Rose and Bo'ness Athletic
There was cup cheer in the air for local teams Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness Athletic at the weekend.
Mark Stowe hit a double hat-trick for Linlithgow Rose as Gordon Herd's side thrashed current South of Scotland champions St Cuthbert Wanderers 9-0 to book a place in the Scottish Cup first round at home to Lowland League side Berwick Rangers on September 17.
The East of Scotland Premier Division side were 5-0 up at the interval in the Preliminary Round match at Prestonfield, with Stowe bagging four after midfielder Connor McMullan had opened the scoring.
Stowe was far from finished, however, making it six just a minute into the second half, before an own goal and further efforts from Stowe and Sandy Cunnigham, a summer signing from Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, wrapped up an emphatic victory.
This Saturday, Linlithgow Rose host Jeanfield Swifts in the league.
While, in the Alex Jack Cup second round, Bo’ness Athletic taught Heriot Watt University a lesson with a 6-3 win at Newtown Park to set up a quarter final tie at home to Pumpherston on September 17. The winners will then travel to Luncarty or Oakley United in the Semi Finals.
On Tuesday, Bo’ness Athletic lost their unbeaten record, going down 2-0 at league leaders Livingston United in the EOS Third Division. This Saturday they travel to Harthill for another league match.
Bo’ness United lost 2-0 at home to Tranent on Saturday. This Saturday they welcome Open Goal Broomhill. And in the Scottish Cup first round they have been drawn away to Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, the Fifers having just dropped down from League Two.