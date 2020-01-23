Cup fever takes a back seat for McCracken with focus squarely on Forfar

Falkirk co-manager David McCracken is focused solely on this Saturday's match before any talk of Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay with Arbroath and a potential fifth round tie at home to Hearts.

The winner of the fourth round replay at the Falkirk Stadium will welcome the Edinburgh side in the Last 16 but for McCracken and the Falkirk squad it's back to league duties this weekend.

He said: "The difference that would make for the club, if we get through, with a decent crowd here at Falkirk would be massive.

"Before that though we have a league match to focus on, once the replay comes around though a home tie against Hearts is a massive incentive for the boys."

With cup fever on the back burner, McCracken is expecting a tough test against Forfar Athletic this Saturday.

The Loons find themselves second bottom in the League 1 table going in to this weekend but the Falkirk co-manager knows they have the players capable of winning matches and his side will have to build on their recent strong performances against Peterhead and Dumbarton.

"Forfar are a decent squad with some decent players in there and experience as well but for one reason or another it's not happened for them yet.

"You could possibly say that's similar to Falkirk in the early part of the season, a very good squad but just a bit inconsistent.

"We will prepare the same as we always do and it's going to be a tough game, we need to find a way to win it.

"With every game, especially home games, we look to go out and win it.

"We have to take elements of our previous three to four weeks, some of the stuff we have done against Peterhead and Dumbarton was really positive and we need to continue that.