Cup fever for Linlithgow Rose and Bo'ness sides

East of Scotland Premier Division side Linlithgow Rose and Scottish Lowland League side Bo’ness United are in Scottish Cup first round action, while East of Scotland Third Division side Bo’ness Athletic have an Alex Jack Cup third round match to look forward to.

Linlithgow Rose will welcome Scottish Lowland League side Berwick Rangers to The MV Commercial Prestonfield Stadium, after an impressive 1-0 friendly win there on Tuesday against Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts, winger Mark Stowe scoring the only goal of the game in the second half.

While, Bo’ness United travel to Scottish Lowland League side Cowdenbeath. Both games kick-off at 3pm.

Bo’ness United assistant manager Ian Little is hoping his side get back to winning ways on Saturday in the Scottish Cup away at Cowdenbeath.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Bo’ness Athletic will entertain fellow EOS Third Division side Pumpherston.

The postponement of all matches last weekend saw Linlithgow Rose’s match at home to Oakley United, Bo’ness Athletic's trip to Lochgelly Albert and Bo’ness United’s home match against Thorniewood United, all Challenge Cup second round ties, called off. The rescheduled dates are still to be announced for those matches.

After the announcement of the Queen’s death last week, Bo’ness United tweeted: “We are sad to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth, rest in peace.”

While Bo’ness Athletic posted: “We wish to convey our condolences to the Royal Family as we join the nation in mourning. We wish The King a long, happy and healthy reign.”

Bo'ness United will be hoping the break last weekend will end their recent bad run, which has seen them lose four Scottish Lowland Football League matches in a row.

Speaking about costly defensive errors, the BUs assistant manager Ian Little said: “We did start this season well – scoring goals and not conceding – and now it’s flipped the opposite way.

"We just need to try and turn it around again and be positive for ourselves.

"The boys have just got to believe in themselves and we maybe need to try and tighten up at the back. We are missing Nicky Locke back there.