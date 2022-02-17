'Linlithgow fans have been starved of success' - Rose boss Gordon Herd encouraged by bigger crowds coming to games

Rose manager Gordon Herd is happy crowds are coming to Prestonfield in bigger numbers

Over 700 supporters attended the recent 5-0 home win over Penicuik Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fourth round – more than most teams get in Scotland’s League 2 – which encourages gaffer Gordon Herd.

“Linlithgow have been starved of success the last eight, nine years,” Herd said.

"I have spoken to a few supporters who have previously been going away to watch SPFL teams and they’ve said that’s them coming back to Linlithgow.

"It’s good if we can put some more numbers on the gate with the football that we’re playing and hopefully we can reward them at the end of the season with a trophy or two.”

In a further boost for Linlithgow, 20-year-old midfielder Jamie Allan – who had a successful loan between October and January – has signed on a permanent two-and-a-half-year contract after leaving East Fife. He came on as a sub in last Saturday’s win.

"We are delighted to get Jamie in,” Herd said. “He’s shown that he can play at this level and he’s shown that he’s got great potential as well to develop further on.”

Leaders Rose – fresh from a 5-2 home win over Crossgates Primrose last weekend – continue their East of Scotland Premier Division campaign on the 3G surface at Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts this Saturday.

"It’s a tough one,” Herd said. “Inverkeithing have put some impressive results on the board.

"Again they’ve got some experience there in Greig Spence who can hurt us offensively if we’re not at it.

"But it’s about what Linlithgow turn up and if we can keep putting the performances together then it’s up to us to go and get the three points.

"Being top of the league means there will be a wee bit of added pressure but I think we can deal with it with the experience of the coaching staff and the players that we’ve got there.