'Craig's one of the fittest 42-year-olds in Britain' - Bo'ness United manager Max Christie hails stand in centre back after gutsy 1-0 win at Spartans

Lennon Walker scored the winner for Bo'ness (Stock picture: Scott Louden)

Craig Meikle, 42, played as a triallist at centre half, with fellow old timer Stuart Hunter, 40, at left back, necessitated by the fact that the BUs again had nine men missing due to injuries and Covid.

"Craig was outstanding for us at centre half,” said United gaffer Max Christie. “He has helped out in the past.

"He was manager of Penicuik and has played for the Scotland over-35 teams.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s one of the fittest 42-year-olds in Britain, played at right centre back and did great which is a real credit to him.

"He was winning a lot of headers and tackles and was composed on the ball.

"Craig is not attached to a team, he just keeps fit. He’s an emergency player for us at this stage of the season if we’re needing it. He’s a great lad and he’ll help me out if we need it.

"Stuart was also outstanding at Spartans.”

Despite their continued selection issues, decimated United did at least have enough players to bring on a substitute – Darren Gribben – a luxury not afforded to them in recent weeks.

It turned out that the game’s only goal arrived after 43 minutes when youngster Lennon Walker, recently signed from Dundee United until the end of the season, rounded the keeper and scored after a Devon Jacobs pass.

“Lennon has done very well,” Christie said. “He’s a joy to watch.

"The way he receives the ball is like a top, top player. He’s got a real great attitude to the game and plays with a freedom so we enjoyed watching him again, he’s been doing well.”

Christie is hopeful that at least some of his missing nine will be back for this Saturday’s Lowland League Cup quarter-final trip to Edinburgh University.

Lewis Hawkins returns from suspension but Michael Gemmell is still banned.

The BU gaffer added: “It’s a cup we want to win. We were well beaten by Edinburgh Uni in the league section of this cup when we had a pretty weakened team out.

"We have also beaten them and drawn with them in the league. At this time of the year they are strong because they’ve got a real big squad to pick from.

"If you want to play Edinburgh Uni, play them at the start of the season when the students aren’t back.

"But at this time they’re in full flow and they’ve got a lot of good players.