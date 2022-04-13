Craig McGuffie: Squad owes club three big performances

The Bairns’ 2-0 defeat by Cove Rangers on Saturday leaves Martin Rennie’s side facing a fourth year in Scottish football’s third tier.

Of the match, he said: “It was the story of our season really. We started off well and were the better team in the first half without creating too much. We kept the ball well and we moved it the right way, but we didn't create too many chances, which isn’t good enough, then in the second half, we gifted two sloppy goals and it cost us.

“It counts for nothing, but it is frustrating that we did okay and didn’t manage to take anything.

Craig McGuffie in action against Cove (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“The second goal kills us. I don’t know if Robbie Mutch thinks there is more time for Charlie Telfer when he rolls it out to him.

“Charlie’s been one of our standouts this season, so I don’t want to say anything more on it, but he knows himself he should have just cleared it.

“They’ve been the best team we’ve played.

“We showed we can compete with that and we have got the players.”

McGuffie was moved out to wing-back for the match, but the winger said he doesn’t mind where he plays.

“I’m happy to play anywhere and I don’t mind where I play if I am in the side,” he said.

“We need to be professionals now and try to get three wins no matter where people play or how many injuries we have.

“We owe it to the club to keep going even though we can’t go up now through the play-offs.

“It’s just so frustrating and we’ve let so many people down. It isn’t where we expected to be.

“If you go back to the start of the season, the table hasn’t lied throughout and we’ve just dropped too many points.”

Falkirk now travel to face bottom club East Fife on Saturday.

The Methill men look destined for the drop after Saturday’s draw against Queen’s Park.

They need to win all three of their final matches and hope Dumbarton don’t pick up any points.