Craig McGuffie: Falkirk winger's wonder-strike earns SPFL Goal of the Month award

The tricky winger scored his first senior career hat-trick that day against the Blue Toon – with the first strike earning him the award after he managed to find the top corner on the volley from an outrageous distance from goal.

He then went on to score another cracking goal, finishing expertly on the edge of the area before rounding his perfect day off with a converted spot-kick, having only been on the pitch for 13 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, speaking to the Herald, McGuffie said post-match of his goal: “The boys are saying the first goal was near halfway, it is unbelievable. The goalie slipped and I’ve taken on the chest and managed to strike it as well as I could.

Craig McGuffie with his award (Photo: Roddy MacKenzie/Final Whistle Media)

“I have scored a good few goals of the years, one in the Scottish Cup for Ayr United against Hibs at Easter Road for example, but that was the best one.

“Everyone in the stand wanted me to shoot probably taking the piss a wee bit, Jordan Allan told me I should have slipped him in when we were celebrating, but I wanted to be a bit greedy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad