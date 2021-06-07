Craig Brown: Scotland's strength in depth gives me further confidence that we can qualify from Euro 2020 group

Jack Hendry in action for former club Dundee (Pic by Angie Isac)

We had seven players missing from the group. So to play like that was terrific.

Especially when you consider that some of the main men were missing, like John McGinn and Scott McTominay. To do as well without them gives you great hope that when they come back we have some strength in depth now.

The Dutch game increases my confidence that we can qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2020.

I thought there was no suggestion of an inferiority complex against a team that’s got a very good international reputation, the Dutch.

We didn’t have much trouble defending against them. I thought the structure of the Scottish team was superb.

The use of Andy Robertson getting forward for our second goal by Kevin Nisbet was terrific. You couldn’t get more of a dream start than him coming on and getting a goal right away.

Jack Hendry was excellent at the back and scored a fine first goal too.