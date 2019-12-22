Cowdenbeath 3 Stenhousemuir 1: How did Warriors lose that?

Davie Irons and the Stenhousemuir fans will be scratching their heads as to how they didn’t get anything from their trip to Cowdenbeath – even more so that they lost by two clear goals in a game they should have won.

The Warriors looked the better side but failed to punish The Blue Brazil as they sat in and frustrated their opponents by hitting them on the counter.

The first of many penalty shouts for The Warriors came when Mark McGuigan looked to have been dragged down inside the box, but the linesman instead flagged for offside.

Despite Stenny starting the game as the better side, it was Cowdenbeath who opened the scoring five minutes in. Michael Herd found himself free at the front post and nodded the ball past Danny Terry.

Stenhousemuir had another penalty shout as McGuigan looked to be impeded as he burst into the box in attempt to get a shot away but referee, Steven Reid, waved play on.

After 17 minutes it looked like it would be The Warriors who would go on and grab all three points. Connor McBride burst through the Cowdenbeath defence and slotted it past the trialist goalkeeper, rewarding the visitors for their hard efforts.

McBride found himself through on goal again, this time in a wider position. McBride did well to work the ball into the box but his shot was wide of the target.

The home side took the lead against the run of play. Harvey Swann was there to finish off a well worked counter attack. Swann got the ball on the edge of the box before cutting inside and finding the bottom right corner.

Another penalty shout for McGuigan, but the ref waved away protests, much to the disgust of Davie Irons and the Stenny fans.

Things could only get worse for the Stenhousemuir manager, as Danny Terry looked to be struggling with his hamstring and had to be replaced by Kyle Marley.

McGuigan found Kieran Anderson inside the area, but the substitute couldn’t capitalise and Cowdenbeath cleared their lines. Anderson had another chance to make an impact by cutting the ball back for McBride, but his shot was over the bar.

Jordan Allan headed home a sucker punch goal from a Harvey Swann cross and secured all three points for the home side. The goal rounded off a frustrating afternoon for Davie Irons and The Warriors.