Cowan's a proper footballer, says Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde

Former Camelon Juniors midfielder Jackson Cowan scored on his league debut for the Dyes to seal the three points, much to the delight of boss Gordon Wylde.

"Jackson has come in from Camelon and has impressed me with his attitude first of all,” said Wylde. “He has been asked to play left-back because it was the spot I needed filled in the squad, and was so open to it.

“His goal was wonderful and it was one for a highlights reel. In some of our pre-season outings he looked uncomfortable but on Saturday he grew into the role.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson Cowan in action for Camelon Juniors last season (Photo: Scott Louden)

"He isn’t an aggressive player, he is lovely on the ball and he takes care of it. He is a dream to play alongside because he sets up everyone.

"He is calm and collected under pressure and for me he is the type of player who works really well under a coach like myself.”

On the performance, ex-Shire boss Wylde added: “I saw two sides of my team. In the first half we blew them away and played the way we wanted to play, while in the second half we were forced back and we showed our defensive qualities.

“They have a fantastic set-up and I can tell they are a decent outfit, so that bodes well for the season ahead.

"Our schedule isn’t too bad due to getting byes in cup competitions so I am confident we can kick on from this result and put ourselves into a strong position.”