Cove Rangers up first as Falkirk’s league fixtures for next season revealed

Falkirk hosting Cove Rangers in April (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns, managed at the time by Lee Miller and David McCracken, ended up with honours even against the Aberdeen side last season, beating them 1-0 at home in November, losing 2-0 away on Saturday, April 17, and drawing 2-2 at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, April 24.

Their only previous competitive meeting was a 3-1 away victory in the Scottish Cup in February 2018.

Next up for head coach Paul Sheerin’s side is a home game against Peterhead on Saturday, August 7, followed by a trip to Airdrieonians the Saturday after, August 14, and home games against Clyde and Queen’s Park the next two Saturdays, August 21 and 28.

September sees the Bairns away to Alloa Athletic on Saturday the 11th, at home to Dumbarton seven days later and away to Montrose on Saturday the 25th.

On Saturday, October 2, they’re at home to East Fife, and another home game follows on Saturday, October 16, against Airdrie. They’re away to Peterhead on Saturday, October 23, and to Clyde a week later.

Alloa visit Falkirk on Saturday, November 6, as do Montrose on Saturday, November 20, with the Bairns travelling to Dumbarton in between, on Saturday, November 13.

December sees games away to Queen’s Park on Saturday the 4th, at home to Cove Rangers on Saturday the 11th, away to East Fife on Saturday the 18th and at home to Clyde on Sunday, December 26.

Next year kicks off with a trip to Alloa on Sunday, January 2, followed by a visit from Dumbarton on Saturday, January 8, and trips to Airdrie and Montrose on Saturdays, January 15 and 29 respectively.

Falkirk host Queen’s Park on Saturday, February 5; Peterhead on Saturday, February 12; and East Fife on Saturday’s February 26, with that month also seeing a trip to Cove Rangers on Saturday, February 19.

They’re away to Clyde on Saturday, March 5; at home to Airdrie on Saturday, March 12; and away to Dumbarton on Saturday, March 19, and Peterhead on Saturday, March 26.

April finds them at home to Montrose on Saturday the 2nd and Cove Rangers a week later, away to East Fife on Saturday the 16th, at home to Alloa on Saturday the 23rd and away to Queen’s Park on Saturday the 30th.

Prior to the start of their next League One campaign, Falkirk will be in action in the Premier Sports Cup.

Their group games begin at home to Coatbridge’s Albion Rovers on Tuesday, July 13.

Following that, they welcome another North Lanarkshire side, Hamilton Academical, to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, July 17.