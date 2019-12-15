Cove Rangers 2 Stenhousemuir 1: No repeat of historic feat

Revenge was in the air at the Balmoral Stadium with Stenhousemuir having the honour of inflicting the first league defeat on their hosts in early October.

Their form has slumped since though and despite a spriited Stenny show, their eighth place woes continued.

Jonathan Tiffoney scored a second half equaliser, but after David Hopkirk’s red card with ten minutes to play the Warriors were up against it and fell to a last-gasp goal.

It was the home side who showed the early appetite and could have taken a fourth minute lead with a training ground routine free kick 30 yards out. The returning Declan Glass chipping the ball forward to Mitchell Megginson who was only just beaten to it by keeper Graeme Smith.

The league leaders continued to make the running and went close through Fraser Aird and his effort on goal crashed off the crossbar and it was Aird again soon after skipping through challenges before seeing his shot blocked by the chest of Smith.

Stenny responded earning a free kick on the left just beyond the penalty area and it took a firm punch by Cove number one Stuart McKenzie to clear the danger from Alan Cook. Then just before half time a great chance for the visitors, Biotti Biabi slipping the ball to Dylan Dykes who scuffed wide.

Stenhousemuir had a loud appeal for an early penalty after the restart, Connor McBride appearing to be shoved to ground on the right side of the area but neither of the well-placed officials saw it as a foul.

But the breakthrough did eventually come at the other end in the 53rd minute. Defender Scott Ross started the move dribbling towards the area before passing forward to Mitch Megginson, his shot was well saved one handed by Graeme Stewart but the ball broke kindly to Martin Scott who rifled in a much needed opener.

Stenny fought back though and levelled after 64 minutes with a clinical goal out of nothing. A Cook cross from the left didn’t look like carrying a threat but the ball broke to full back Jonathan Tiffoney who drilled a shot low and hard into the left corner from 12 yards and it was game on.

Biabi could have given the visitors the lead on the break after a long ball forward but saw his shot saved injuring himself in the process then David Hopkirk saw red after a second caution. Three minutes from the end Cove dug out a win with a glorious finish, substitute John Robertson, on loan from St Johnstone, curling a shot into the far side of the net from the right side if the penalty are for a last gap and potentially crucial winner.