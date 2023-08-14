John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith discusses penalty award with referee Steven Kirkland post match

It all looked very innocuous when players challenged for the ball after a 50th-minute Cove corner had been flighted into the Bairns box, but Kirkland left the Falkirk contingent mystified by awarding a spot kick which Josh Kerr then hammered past Sam Long to put Paul Hartley’s team 1-0 up.

"We lose a goal from a penalty kick," McGlynn told Falkirk TV. “The ball comes in at a corner, people are going with heads, they’ve got their arms up and if it’s a penalty, what can you do?

"It happens a little bit too often when things go against us.

Jordan Allan and Bairns team-mates celebrate with travelling Falkirk fans after late leveller at Cove Rangers on Saturday (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"We’re still recovering from the one in the semi-final of the cup, the handball and now we’ve had one here today as well.”

McGlynn’s team – who dominated most of the game and missed several chances – levelled on 56 minutes when Callumn Morrison’s cross from the right was turned into his own net by Cove defender Will Gillingham, before the hosts went 2-1 up when ex-Bairn Rumarn Burrell slotted in after Brad McKay‘s misplaced header following a punt forward.

But Falkirk secured a point six minutes into stoppage time when Jordan Allan netted from close range after great wing play by Brad Spencer.

"We were unlucky to go behind in the game but Callumn does really, really well out on the right, puts a good ball in and when defenders are going back facing their own goal, these are the type of things that happen.

Referee Steven Kirkland awards a penalty to Cove Rangers against Falkirk

"At that point I was really happy, the team was playing well, we were creating opportunities.

"One punt up the park, one mistake, we find ourselves behind. It was poor to lose that goal, we continuously concede really cheap goals.

“After that I think we did great.

Ross MacIver’s had two headers off the bar. You are that away from winning the game 3-2.

"There were other chances we created. We were almost down the road with no points which would have been very, very harsh on us.