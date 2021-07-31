Cove Rangers 1-1 Falkirk: Bairns leave Balmoral Stadium with well deserved point

Paul Sheerin's first league match as Falkirk manager ended in a 1-1 draw

With so much uncertainty leading up to the game and key players missing it was definitely a case of a point won rather than two dropped for the Bairns as the game ended 1-1.

The visitors went in to the match against high calibre opponents with 18-year old development squad left back Cammy Williamson making his debut in the starting line up as Ryan Williamson and Brad McKay were both absent from the squad.

The first half came and went without either keeper really being troubled, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie both had shots wide after good play by Callumn Morrison down the right while Cove’s Ross Draper saw a speculative shot from half way go narrowly over the bar and Megginson tested Robbie Mutch from a tight angle but the Bairns keeper was able to comfortably hold.

The last chance of the half saw McGuffie curl a shot wide on 41 minutes as the sides went in to the break level at 0-0 and looking evenly matched.

Eight minutes after the break Falkirk were denied what would surely have been a goal by a good late challenge from Scott Ross who closed down his namesake Seb just as the Bairns midfielder was going to pull the trigger from ten yards.

Callumn Morrison had been the focus of so much of Falkirk's play all game and it was in the 64th minute when one of his balls was finally finished off as he found Aidan Nesbitt at the back post who took a touch and rifled the ball high into the net to give the visitors the lead.

Substitute Aidan Keena was inches away from a second on 68 minutes but was beaten to the ball by a split second by Cove keeper Kyle Gourlay.

The hosts had failed to trouble their visitors in the second half despite having all the possession after the goal but did manage to level on 77 minutes as Megginson prodded a ball through to the six yard area where substitute Rory McAllister pounced at the near post.