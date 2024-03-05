Cove Rangers 0-1 Falkirk: Late Calvin Miller winner sends Bairns 17 points clear at top of League One
Substitute Calvin Miller was the matchwinner for the Bairns, with the tricky winger firing home after collecting Sean Mackie’s neat reverse pass with seven minutes remaining.
The visitors dominated possession against Paul Hartley’s side, but they couldn’t find their way to goal until late on, and boss John McGlynn hailed his team’s mentality.
He said: “We controlled the whole game, it was just a case of getting that opening goal. Fair play to Cove, they made it difficult for us to score. We restricted them to very little.
"It was a matter of coming up and here and getting the result no matter how we played – but we merited it. It is a big three points. We were at it all night.
"The mentality shown by the team after conceding a late goal against Annan Athletic was great. We took the game to them and we also saw it out.”