'Correct outcome' - Falkirk welcome Scottish FA fast-tribunal call as Luke Graham's red card is rescinded
The Scottish FA’s fast-track tribunal met on Wednesday and overruled the Dundee loanees’ eighth-minute ordering off against Ayr United at Somerset Park.
Referee David Dickinson’s view – after deliberation with his linesman – was that Graham had denied George Oakley an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, with the hearing panel disagreeing.
"The club welcomes the Scottish FA fast track tribunal's decision to rescind Luke Graham's red card from Saturday's match vs Ayr United,” a Falkirk spokesperson said.
“This correct outcome ensures Luke is eligible for Saturday's game vs Hamilton.
“We thank the Scottish FA and the panel for their time and verdict.”
Following the 5-2 defeat, manager John McGlynn said he would need to have “a good look at” the red card call again, with the Bairns subsequently going to on to appeal to the decision, which cost the club £325.
"I don't know. I'll need to have a good look at it,” he said. "I am not going to bump and moan about a referee, there is no point. I never asked about it.”
Meanwhile, Ayr United boss Scott Brown said: “The ref didn’t make it all about himself. He was calm and collected, the linesman was the same.
"You saw the reaction, that’s when you know a good referee from a poor referee.”