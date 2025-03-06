Corey O'Donnell hat-trick sees Stenhousemuir get better of Sons

Stenhousemuir striker Corey O'Donnell scored a hat-trick against Dumbarton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith praised Corey O’Donnell’s clinical edge after the striker’s hat-trick sealed a 3-1 win away to bottom club Dumbarton.

The 21-year-old made it nine William Hill League One goals for the campaign after scoring a 20-minute hat-trick during the first half of Saturday's trip to the Rock.

“He’s had three chances and scored three goals, he was so clinical in that opening period,” ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith said.

On the performance, which helped the Warriors go three points clear of Cove in second, he added: “We found a different way to win.

"I was delighted to go in 3-0 up at half-time but I did think we weren’t set up right out of possession.

“I warned the players that there would be a reaction from Dumbarton – and there was. They got the ball forward, went 4-4-2 and they got an early goal.

“We didn’t get started in the first 15/20 minutes of the half. Kyle Jacobs made it comfortable when he came on.

“This type of game is his speciality. It was a tough to take Scott McGill off because he was arguably our best performer in the first half but it felt like the right call to make.

“Four wins in a row is very difficult to do in this league. The squad is in a good place.

“We haven’t done anything yet though – we have opened a bit of a gap up to fifth which is pleasing.”

Stenhousemuir now travel to eighth-placed Annan Athletic this Saturday before heading up to full-time Inverness Caley Thistle on the Tuesday evening.