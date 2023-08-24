Consistency is the key to League 1 title success, reckons Falkirk boss John McGlynn

The Bairns are unbeaten after their opening three League 1 outings, winning 3-0 on Tuesday night against Stirling Albion as they head into Saturday’s live televised trip to Alloa Athletic.

That win midweek sees Falkirk sit in second spot behind Hamilton Accies at the top – with John Rankin’s men boasting a perfect record so far, and McGlynn reckons that consistency is the means to success.

“Ten points from 12 would be a very decent start and that is our aim,” the boss explained. “The speed and pace of our play was outstanding (against Stirling Albion). The performance, especially in the first half, was really great to watch and I am sure it was for the fans who turned out to watch the team.

"They denied us space in the second half and they stopped us from scoring more but it wasn’t for the lack of trying from our end – and that is what I liked, we kept trying to play football and make things happen. We want to build up some momentum at home and we are starting to do that now.

“But now we have to shift our focus to being solid away from home. Consistency is key and it isn’t rock science, the team that is the most consistent is the one that will win the league title. We go from one game to the next and Alloa is a tough fixture but we went there and won comfortably on our last visit (a 4-1 win last campaign).

On opponents Alloa Athletic, who have lost their last two league outings by a single goal, McGlynn added: “They are coming into the match on the back of some poor results so I am sure they will be a wounded animal. The trick is to be ready for anything and to be fully focused.

"Everyone sees Falkirk as one of the biggest games of the season. On their home patch especially, I know Brian Rice will have his guys up for that and they will believe they can win.

“We are used to playing away from home. Our pre-season was good in that sense as the pitch situation saw us play away matches. They have a big astroturf pitch and it is only a quick journey up the road.