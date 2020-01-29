Conor Sammon relishing special Falkirk atmosphere under the Saturday night lights when Hearts visit in Scottish Cup

Falkirk striker Conor Sammon struck the second goal in the Bairns' replay win over Arbroath to set up a last 16 meeting with his former club Hearts.

The Irishman insists he has no point to prove next weekend despite a "frustrating" spell at Tynecastle which reaped just one goal in 22 appearances with the Premiership side.

McManus' cut-bhack was stabbed into the net after 66 minutes. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And he's looking foward to playing in front of the BBC cameras for the televised night game under the floodlights at The Falkirk Stadium.

Kick off is the unorthodox time of 7.20pm on a Saturday but that makes the game even more special for Sammon and something he and his team-mates have missed this season.

He said: "It's set up a really good tie against Hearts - a massive club and it'll be a super atmosphere here with a late Saturday night game which the lads will be looking forward to.

"Many of the lads have missed the midweek games - we haven't had many this season and we've spoken about that. There's something a bit different and nice playing under the lights on nights like that.

The duo are working well together. Picture: Michael Gillen

"We knew the incentive was there against Arbroath but it was a case of trying not to think about it and focus on the task in hand. We'll have to do the same with Stranraer coming up and hopefully go into the Hearts game on the back of another victory.

"We are on a good run just now. A good cup run can only help us with that feelgood factor and help the fans who've had a frustrating time and we're hopefully seeing a bit of light at the end of the tunnel from their point of view. We're looking for a good cup run and a league push as well."

The Bairns have been the big guns in many of gthe matches they've played this season and only now are fulfilling their favourite tags on a weekly basis.

However against Hearts they will be fancied less, despite the Jam Tarts' league struggles and relegation fears in the top division.

Derek Gaston denied Sammon one on one. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sammon added: "Going in as underdogs will be different for us and we'll see how that goes when it comes around.

"I'm looking forward to coming up against them - all the lads are. It'll be a tough game, they're a good side having a tough time in the league just now but maybe they've turned a corner after a good result against Rangers recently. We'll enjoy the tie when it comes and it'll be a tough test but we can rise to the challenge.

"My time there was frustarting. Robbie Neilson signed me and then left and it all changed after that with new managers coming in. It was frustarting to look back on.

"I'm just looking forward to the challenge but with no real point to prove and just looking forward to helping the boys here continue the good run. As a player you're looking to make a mark in every game you play. It was nice to get back among the goals against Arbroath and it would be good to cause an upset against the Premiership team."

Sammon and McManus were on target. Picture: Michael Gillen

While he only notched once for the Jam Tarts, Sammon has struck ten times this season and formed a good understanding with the rpolific Declan McManus in attack for Falkirk.

The duo were both on the scroesheet in the fourth round replay, ith McManus laying on the second for Sammon to score before he was substituted.

Sammon praised his strike partner adding: "Declan has been brilliant over the past couple of months and been in a real purple patch - I have been keen to get back in the team and we're linking up well and its nice to see the goals coming. Its a great cross for my goal and we're always looking to build on the partnership, the more time you play with someone the stronger that link can be and its nice to see it come into fruition at this stage of the season, it's exciting."