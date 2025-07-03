Connor Allan is loving life at Falkirk after making move from Rangers

Connor Allan says he is loving life as a Falkirk player having returned for pre-season as part of John McGlynn’s first-team squad following time spent back out on loan at Kelty Hearts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rangers prospect, 21, signed for the Bairns last January but went back out on loan to the Maroon Machine for the remainder of their Scottish League One season having spent the first half of the campaign loan there from the Ibrox side.

And the versatile midfielder, who can also drop back, has been heavily involved in Falkirk’s pre-season outings so far ahead of the Premier Sports Cup group stages getting underway next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers ace Allan loving life at Bairns

Connor Allan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I’ve had a wee bit of time to settle in,” Allan said. “I’ve been loving it so far – I signed in January and the main thing I have taken in is just how united the squad is. We’ve got a proper good group here.

"I was back on loan at Kelty but I was still training here and got to know how the management team and players work. The gaffer has been brilliant and I think that he will make me a better player – he has given me so many things to work on.

"Pre-season has been great. To be fully involved is great, I watched the scenes on the final night and I wanted to be a part of that.

Allan is now hoping to follow the likes of Finn Yeats and Keelan Adams and win an unlikely spot in the Bairns’ starting eleven. The likes of Barney Stewart also managed to break into the team at points last season.

He added: “I am hoping to kick on now. When I cross over the white line I need to make my mark in the team. There is a clear pathway here to play, you can see that.”