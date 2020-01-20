Competition for places keeping Falkirk players on their toes says Sammon

Falkirk striker Conor Sammon says competition for places in the squad at the moment is helping to "keep everyone on their toes."

Co-managers Lee Miller and David McCracken have brought in three new players so far in this transfer window; Rafa De Vita, Ben Hall and Josh Todd.

There are now strong options for positions across the park at the Falkirk Stadium and the experienced Irishman believes it will be a boost to the team.

He said: "It's brilliant that the managers are looking to bring in some new players to help us in what we are looking to achieve between now and the end of the season.

"It's nice to see good quality players coming in to help us and push everyone on with competition for places.

"That's only going to be a good thing for us, it will keep everyone on their toes and playing to their potential."

The 33-year old was speaking after the 0-0 draw at Gayfield on Saturday which means Arbroath and Falkirk will meet again at The Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, January 23 for a spot in the fifth round where a home tie against Hearts awaits.

"I thought it was a scrappy sort of game particularly in the first half," said Sammon.

"Credit to Arbroath, they started well and obviously had a game plan which they stuck to.

"The second half we came out and really put it to them, created a lot of opportunities which is more like us, and it was just one of those days where we didn't manage to find that goal to put us in front and get us through to the next round.

"I wouldn't say we were hard done by but we are a little bit frustrated given the opportunities we created."

Given how evenly matched the two sides were for large periods of Saturday's match it is looking like another finely balanced contest next Tuesday where Bairns fans will be hoping they can make the most of home advantage to spur their team on.

Sammon says he is looking forward to facing the Lichties at The Falkirk Stadium and is expecting another difficult contest.

"Arbroath are doing very well.

"They did well last season and carried that on in to this season.

"They are a good side, we've come up against part-time teams this season and it doesn't make a whole lot of difference when you see the way some teams are playing.

"We went there fully prepared to play a very good team and they made it very difficult for us at times.

"We will look forward to playing at home in front of our fans.

"We had a superb travelling support which was brilliant but we will take Arbroath back to our stadium now and look to progress to the next round."