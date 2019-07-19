COMMENT: Fan ownership volunteers' work deserves an answer after seven months

Sports Editor David Oliver says clarity is needed seven months after the Falkirk fan ownership proposal was presented.

Picture this very hypothetical scene.

I decide to move out of my house. I find someone with a good bit of DIY knowledge and a trade keen on moving in and, together we work on it. Making it presentable and preparing for when they are to take it on a few months down the line.

We lay all the groundwork, work together and make it nice – ready for them to receive the keys... only I don’t move out in the weeks that follow. The nice new furnishings and repair work has attracted other interest and I start showing others around my new look bathrooms, kitchen, potential for extension and such like.

So my DIY partner, who has ploughed alot of time and expertise into the project is left hanging while I make up my mind to stay or go and, if so, who to hand the keys to.

It’s them you’d feel sorry for, having put all the effort in to the work that I had asked them to do. They don’t know when, or if, they’ll get to enjoy the fruits of their labours. Of course, it’s my decision ultimately, and it impacts not just on the DIY partner, but those who also lived in the house too.

As watered down into a hypothetical domestic situation as that is, it’s the fundamentals of a scenario showing why, within all the division among the Falkirk support at present, there’s a great deal of sympathy for David White and Kenny Jamieson – who are STILL waiting on an answer to the proposal they spent many hours, days and nights sketching out last year – working with the club and for the club.

There is a lot more to it too, of course, and there is a lot more at stake at Westfield. The future of the club is important.

It might not be the road some want to go down now, or maybe never did, but seven months after the AGM – a bit of clarity on where this proposal now stands, and if the supporters’ pledges made, those both big and small, will ever be required – would be welcome.