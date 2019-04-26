COMMENT: Falkirk chairman role row escalated quickly – and incorrectly too

Margaret Lang hasn’t been far from the major Falkirk FC news stories this season, and this week. She is the club chairman afterall. But she unwittingly sparked another storm last week – completely unintentionally too.

Following up on her club ownership and investment statement, the Falkirk Herald’s online story, detailing her as ‘chairman’ upset some social media users.

Indeed we were criticised for using this term to describe her role at the Bairns – the one she uses, has done for two years, asked us to use and signed off her statement with last week.

It was described as a ‘mega spelling mistake’ - sarcastically (I think) labelled ‘great journalism’ and we were asked ‘what’s wrong with using the term chairperson’? And soon spread with backing from several ‘likes’ and retweets.

The stamps of approval weren’t reciprocated from the same accounts when we pointed out we were correct though.

In August 2017 Mrs Lang said “It’s a job. I will do it to the best of my ability. What the title of that job is doesn’t worry me. I’ve never been one to be caught up in a woman’s job, a man’s job, or there should be equality. I am of the opinion that if you are good enough for the job you do the job, end of.”

She called her role chairman when we congratulated her on her new appointment and asked the title of the role she’d be fulfilling. Just as we’d ask Ray McKinnon if he was the head coach, first team coach or club manager upon appointment and if those joining him in the dugout were assistants, coaches or something else.

We don’t claim to always get it right, and correct mistakes when we’re made aware of them.

But this wasn’t one of them.

You can read our piece, discussing roles and titles with the Falkirk chairman shortly after her appointment in 2017, below.

READ MORE: Only one title matters to Falkirk chairman