Comeback kings Bo'ness Athletic go ten points clear at top of East of Scotland second division

Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine says it simply isn’t in his side’s psyche to give up after they came from a goal down three times to defeat Stirling University last Saturday afternoon.

13/01/24 NETWOWN PARK Bo'ness Athletic v Stirling Uni EoS Second Division Ryan Robertson for Bo'ness, scores from the penalty spot to make the score 1-1 (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Newtown Park side, who now sit ten points clear at the top of the East of Scotland second division after their 4-3 home victory over the students, netted a 90th minute winner with the match tied at 3-3.

Chris Ogilvie netted twice for Athletic while Ryan Robertson and Callum MacDonald also scored.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Irvine explained: “The boys simply have so much confidence. We know that we can score goals and that brings about a belief that we are never beaten even if we lose a goal or two.

"The guys’ heads will never go down because they know how much quality we have in our squad and on the pitch. We can score a goal from anywhere.

"The annoying thing for me was that the goals we conceded were avoidable so we will work on that. But I cannot really say anything bad about this team – we are ten points clear with a game in hand.

"We conceded three goals but if you look at the full league season as a whole we have barely conceded any goals. We’re unbeaten at home for around a year and eight months I think now too.

"We’ve lost one game and not drawn once, I think that says a fair bit about how we go about things. We’ll never chance how we play, we want to attack and play football.

"We had treble the chances that Stirling University had and should have really scored a lot more. We didn’t take a fair few chances but we create so many that actually we can afford to miss a few.”

Athletic have also added to their attacking options by bringing in striker Greg Binnie on loan from premier division leaders Broxburn Athletic.

The 26-year-old makes the move having netted 52 goals in 127 appearances for the West Lothian outfit.

On his acquisition, Irvine beamed: “We have been patient. We’ve been after Greg for a while. We needed to add to our squad because our bench was really thin. Our squad has been limited but we are now up to 18 which I am happy with.