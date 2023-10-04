Combative element to Bo'ness United's play key to success, reckons boss Stuart Hunter

​For the second weekend in a row, Bo’ness United recorded a 3-0 home victory, with Stuart Hunter’s men putting in a strong performance to defeat Broomhill on Scottish Lowland Football League duty.

BU boss Stuart Hunter (Photo: Alan Murray)

​That win, courtesy of goals by Ryan Stevenson, Lewis Hawkins and John-James Henderson, sends BU five points off the top in fifth spot, having taken 21 points from their opening ten fixtures.

Speaking post match, boss Hunter said: “I was delighted with the performance. The boys were at it from the first whistle. We showed really high levels of energy and we made it so difficult for them.

"The opening ten minutes was a really key part of the match and we handled it so well. They came out and were on the front foot looking to make something happen but we weathered that and managed to come through it.

Assistant boss and player Michael Gemmell (Photo: Alan Murray)

"From that point forward we controlled the game and we didn’t give anything away at the back. Our midfield were everywhere and the defence were excellent and organised.

"Even up top, we won fouls and managed to frustrate Broomhill’s best players on the ball. We forced errors from them.”When we had opportunities we also took them, which has happened for two weeks in a row now which is pleasing. It is always good to score three goals and all three were well-worked. They were all team goals that started from different sources.”

Hunter is now hoping to see a consistent level of performance going forward into this Saturday’s home match against Hearts B.

He added: "We have had some poor results this season. I think that is where my frustration lies because I know what we can do and just how good a team we are. We can really play and the energy and combativeness of our play is key.

"The guys know that if they bring that to every match then we have a good chance of winning it.”

Meanwhile, Bo’ness Athletic continued their stunning start to the East of Scotland Second Division campaign with a 5-2 win away to Tweedmouth Rangers.

That victory sees Willie Irvine’s side five points clear at the top of the table, having played a game less than second-placed Armadale Thistle.