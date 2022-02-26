Colley’s wonder goal seals Pace win
Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side’s 3-0 win over sixth-placed Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday in East of Scotland Football League first division conference A was the perfect way to kick them into shape for the season’s run-in after a stop-start period due to repeated recent postponements.
Two goals from Sam Colley, including a superb solo effort, helped seal a victory which moved them a point off third place in the table, with veteran David Grant scoring the other goal.
Speaking to the Herald, Smith said: “It was a very good win for us and it was a pleasing result.
“We need to get back into a rhythm again because we have big games coming up and some cup matches too.
“The last period has been difficult due to some games being called off, and the season as a whole has been a bit stop-start.
“We scored some brilliant goals and we got three points.
“Our form at the start of the season was excellent and the challenge for the players is to get back to that level.”
Looking ahead to the league run-in, he said he was happy to have played all of the division’s top teams, leaving a favourable fixture list ahead.
“We’ve played all the guys above us now,” Smith explained.
“With seven matches to go, we are looking for 21 points, which is tough, of course, but we are facing sides below us and I have confidence in the squad of players we have here.”
Colley’s two-goal performance stood out, with the former Falkirk youth hitman also providing an assist.
The 21-year-old’s second goal saw him weave through the Fifers’ defence, using skilful close touches before firing home.
Smith said: “He’s been playing a different role. Normally he’s up top, but he was on the right-hand side of the midfield.
“That’s a few times now he has gone in there just to help us out, but he is performing well.
“The second goal was exceptional.
“The composure for his assist to bring it down to play Grant in was impressive too.”
Pace have another top-end-of-the-table clash next time out, facing Rosyth, one place and 11 points below them in fifth spot, on Saturday before going into a run of games against sides lower in the division.