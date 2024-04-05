Coll Donaldson on 'bizarre' title-clinching pre-match at Montrose and Falkirk's unbeaten League One expectation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Hamilton Accies failure to beat Queen of the South at home, the Bairns’ spot in the Championship next season was sealed just as John McGlynn’s men got an earlier than usual pre-match warm-up underway.

“It was a bit bizarre,” Donaldson revealed. “We aren’t allowed on our phones an hour and a half before the game or you get a fine.

“But we were all in the changing room and everyone wasn’t speaking to each other.

Falkirk ace Coll Donaldson (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

“Someone finally blurted out that Hamilton had a man sent off and we were all checking the result by that point.

“It was (Stephen) McGinn that then said to us that we should just go out for our warm-up early because it could happen.

“You don’t want to have it happen while sitting in a changing room, let’s enjoy the moment with the fans.

“To go and then play a game, the shackles really came off. We were due a performance like that to be fair.

“And there was a few fines handed out on Saturday, but not for the changing room phone fine!

“The celebrations were amazing. The fans have had so many rock bottom moments and they deserve this.”

Falkirk now host Cove Rangers on Saturday evening as they look to maintain their unbeaten League One record. The Bairns head into this one knowing that if they can get through this weekend – they only have four matches to seal invincibility.

And Donaldson says that the squad and boss John McGlynn are totally determined to create more club history.

He added: “We enjoyed ourselves Saturday and Sunday. The gaffer was nice enough to give us a couple of days off. But we’re back to preparing as we always do.

“We’ve had a few times this season now. If we hit a target for points in a section of games, or something like that, we get that wee incentive.

“The training Wednesday, Thursday, Friday is intense and it has been no different this week. The gaffer has been clear with us.

“He had a great example in Chesterfield. They won the National League early down south then lost two games in a row over the Easter period.

“That the chat on Wednesday but we have that extra incentive with the unbeaten run and we aren’t taking that lightly at all.

“There is only five games to go now and we feel that we should be able to go unbeaten in these matches.