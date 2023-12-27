Coll Donaldson: I'll keep shooting and scoring from range in this Falkirk team

Coll Donaldson admits his favourite attribute isn’t one that you usually associate with a centre-back.

Coll Donaldson says he’ll continue to shoot from range after scoring against Annan (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The Falkirk defender scored the Bairns’ opening goal in their 3-0 win at Annan Athletic last Saturday, with the 28-year-old firing home from range after being afforded space by the home backline.

And having also netted a cracker from range against Alloa Athletic earlier in the campaign, he says that continue to shoot when given the opportunity.

"The first goal came at a good time for us because we were pushing for that first goal,” Donaldson said looking back on the match. “It was something we actually spoke about in training. The opportunity for me to step and take a shot night pop up and it did for us at the good moment.

"I have scored a good one already this season and the gaffer trusts me. I am not frightened to take one, when I get on the ball the fans are always backing me to shoot too.

“I really believe in my own ability when it comes to that situation. I know it sounds mental but I think throughout my career so far, I have scored more long range goals than headers.

"The gaffer backs us to the hilt. He is our biggest fan and biggest motivator – he has really allowed to me do what I think I am good at. Confidence is so high at the moment.”

Falkirk returned to training yesterday after the squad were given a festive break by boss John McGlynn and Donaldson says the full focus is now back on the league heading into Stirling Albion at home on Saturday.

He said: “It was a good chance to reset. It was a stress free Christmas which was lovely. I went down to my Mum’s in North Berwick and spend the time with her and my brother.