Coll Donaldson: Falkirk's Scottish Cup exit has to 'catalyst for change' after shipping two more set-play goals

Coll Donaldson says Falkirk’s 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose has to be a "catalyst for change" after conceding two set-plays for the second week in a row.

Dejected: Coll Donaldson looks on as Bonnyrigg Rose celebrate their 2-1 Scottish Cup fourth round win over the Bairns - with that result ending Falkirk's unbeaten run (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns’ 26-match unbeaten run came to a crushing end in Midlothian after Conor Doan and Bradley Barrett’s goals dumped John McGlynn’s men out of the competition.

"It is really disappointing to go out of the cup, especially after having such a special run last season,” Donaldson admitted reflecting on the result and the performance. “It reconnected us with the fans last year and it gave us a big boost.

“But fair play to Bonnyrigg. They played the conditions better than us and battled hard all game. It wasn’t a classic. It was more like two heavyweight boxers slugging punches at each other waiting for one to fall over.

Donaldson can only watch on as Bradley Barrett's flick on from Angus Mailer's header flies past Sam Long into the back of the net to make it 2-1 in injury-time (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It is a slippery slope if you come out and start blaming things like pitches. It was the same for both teams. It is just a game of football. I’ll never blame a pitch for a defeat and I have played on ones much worse.”

Stand-in captain Donaldson then added: "The defeat has to be a real catalyst for change. Two set-plays again after last weekend at Edinburgh City too. It has cost us again and if you give teams two goals a game then you are fighting an uphill battle.