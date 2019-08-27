Coldstream 1-3 Dunipace: Pace through after convincing win

Dunipace set up a second round clash against Edinburgh United in the South of Scotland Challenge Cup following a 3-1 win over Coldstream.

Steven Dymock struck twice whilst Scott McHaffie grabbed his first goal for Pace and the margin of victory could have been greater had it not been for some wayward finishing and good goalkeeping.

Pace boss Gary MacMillan said: “First and foremost we’re pleased that we got the win and secured our progress into the next round on what was a difficult afternoon for both sides given the extraordinary heat.

“Overall I think it would be fair to say that we’re content with the performance, happy with the result and can now start planning for a game against early league leaders Leith Athletic on Saturday at Westfield.”

Dunipace started well and should have been ahead inside five minutes, O’Grady latching onto McFadden’s centre and heading over from six yards. Further chances came and went for the visitors via Craig, Henderson, Byrne and another O’Grady header, before the Westfield men took the lead, a first for the club for McHaffie as his strike from distance evaded the home keeper on 22 minutes.

Henderson forced the home keeper into an excellent save high to his left before another fine stop from Nash one versus one as the visitors struggled to claim the second goal that the weight of chances created deserved.

It looked like it would come just before half time but an effort from inside the area was deflected off the post and out with the keeper stranded and they were punished for their profligacy as Coldstream converted a penalty before the break.

Dunipace regained the lead midway through the half and it was that man Dymock who got it, blasting an O’Grady knock down into the corner of the net with his left from eight yards.

And as the game drew to a close it was to be Dymock having the final say, getting his second from the penalty spot after O’Grady burst through and was brought down in the box.