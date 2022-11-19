Clyde 3-3 Falkirk: Goals galore as Bairns pay the price for poor first half spell

The result, however, ensured the gap at the top of table was again extended to seven points after Dunfermline’s 2-0 victory in Peterhead.

John McGlynn’s side started the match in Hamilton on fire and they should have taken the lead early on.

Striker Rumarn Burrell missed an open goal when he sclaffed at Gary Oliver’s pinpoint cross which he met on the goal-line seven minutes in.

19-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. HAMILTON. New Douglas Park. Clyde FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 16. SPFL cinch League One.

Moments later, Brad McKay met a ball at the back post and directed the ball into the six-yard box, but no Falkirk player followed the ball in.

The away side finally got their goal on 12 minutes, with Callumn Morrison firing in from just outside the box.

He met Leon McCann’s cross perfectly and showed great composure to put the Bairns in the lead.

However, eight minutes later, Clyde grabbed an equaliser against the run of play.

Veteran centre-back Steven Thicot was given time in the box to place an effort into the far post to level the match.

The hosts then took control as the momentum completely switched.

With five minutes to go before the break, the Bully Wee went in front through on-form striker Jordan Allan.

Morgaro Gomis rolled back the years, driving forward and picking out Allan – who beat his man and finished past Nicky Hogarth.

The second half was much like the first, with both teams giving up chances.

On 52 minutes, Gary Oliver levelled the match for Falkirk when he latched onto a pass and beat the goalkeeper and the player on the line with a smart finish.

In an end-to-end encounter, Clyde then equalised again five minutes later when Allan once again showed his form, slotting home after Ola Lawal’s wayward pass opened up the Bairns backline.

Lawal was then the difference up the other end, making it 3-3 with twenty minutes to go when he curled on into the top corner on the edge of the box after smart play from substitute Juan Alegria.

Falkirk could have won it five minutes from time when the Rangers loanee went one-on-one with Neil Parry, but the Clyde stopper made a superb save down low.

Teams

Falkirk: Nicky Hogarth, Ryan Williamson, Brad McKay, Liam Henderson, Leon McCann, Stephen McGinn, Gary Oliver, Ola Lawal, Callumn Morrison, Aidan Nesbitt, Rumarn Burrell.

Subs: Paddy Martin, Coll Donaldson, Steven Hetherington, Juan Alegria, Craig McGuffie, Finn Yeats, Seb Ross, Sean Mackie, Kai Kennedy.

Clyde: Neil Parry, Steven Thicot, Morgaro Gomis, Jon Craig, Peter Grant, Ewan Cameron, Liam Scullion, Ray Grant, Jordan Allan, Kurtis Roberts, Ross Cunningham.

Subs: Josh Bradley-Hurst, Paul Kennedy, Oliver McDonald, Nathan Hendji, Erik Sula, Brian McLean.