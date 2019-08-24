Clyde 1-0 Falkirk: Bairns dealt first defeat in League One

Mark Lamont handed Falkirk their first defeat in League One as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Clyde at Broadwood.



It was Lamont's first goal of the season and it was great play by David Goodwillie to set up the chance for the attacker around ten minutes before half-time.

Falkirk were in control for large spells of the game but weren't able to turn that dominance into meaninngful chances.

Charlie Telfer and Declan McManus came closest for the Bairns but found goalkeeper David Mitchell in determined form to keep out his former employers.

Falkirk brought with them a travelling boisterous support and they were almost celebrating after six minutes when McManus robbed McNiff of the ball in his own box, played the ball into Telfer and his right foot shot drifted wide.

Clyde were happy to let Falkirk dictate the play and restrict the Bairns to long-range efforts, Telfer moved forward with the ball in space and fizzed an effort on target which goalkeeper David Mitchell saved.

The ex-Bairn shot-stopper was clearly determined to stop his former employers as he pulled off a great save to deny a Buchanan header from a corner before Gomis' deflected effort flew narrowly over.

For all of Falkirk's control they really failed to open up Clyde and that is exactly what the Bully Wee did to the Bairns on 33 minutes.

There were signs Clyde were starting to grow into the game moments before when Goodwillie had an effort blocked in the box.

The striker created the opening goal. He glided down the right, got to the byline, beat Dixon before cutting the ball back for Lamont to finish from six yards.

The Bairns made two changes at half-time with Connolly and MacLean replacing Longridge and Tidser.

But despite enjoying most of the possession the Bairns failed to breach the stubborn resistance of the Bully Wee and in truth the quality in the final third was lacking.

Substitute MacLean blazed over on 66 minutes before Clyde could have doubled their advantage as Goodwillie surged to the byline bundling Buchanan over in the process and squaring for Smith, but the substitute couldn't get on the end of the pass.

Denny Johnstone was thrown on in place of Mikey Doyle as MacKinnon attempted a last throw of the dice but the closest they came was McManus at the end when he was denied by a great block by Mitchell.