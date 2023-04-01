Clyde 0-0 Falkirk: Four matches without a win in League One for subpar Bairns
Falkirk’s winless League One run stretched to four matches on Saturday afternoon as they were held to a 0-0 draw for the second weekend in a row, this time by ninth-placed relegation strugglers Clyde in Hamilton.
That result leaves the Bairns still in second spot, but now only four points ahead of third-placed Airdrie with a game in hand over the Lanarkshire outfit. Dunfermline are still 11 points clear at the top of the table – and they can all but win the league next weekend at the Falkirk Stadium with a win.
On the day, John McGlynn’s side started slowly, and they struggled to create anything of note against a team that have the worst home goals against record in the division.
The first chance of the match fell to Clyde’s Kyle Doherty on four minutes when his well-taken header in the box crashed off the bar.
Ten minutes later, Falkirk had their first effort on goal through the onrushing Liam Henderson, who forced Ryan Mullen into a smart stop with a shot from Callumn Morrison’s cross into the box.
It was a game devoid of any real quality and there were no chances for either team for a long spell in what was a dull first half.
In the 40th minute, the Bairns finally showed some guile in front of goal, creating two brilliant opportunities.
Two excellent blocks from Clyde defenders denied both Stephen McGinn and Aidan Nesbitt – who both looked to have put their efforts on target in the box.
The second half completely petered out with the visitors once again unable to create anything of note in what was another frustrating showing.
Even a flurry of attacking substitutions couldn’t make the difference for the Bairns up top, with the likes of Rumarn Burrell and Jordan Allan failing to add a finishing touch.
In fact, the best opportunities came for the home side. Doherty fired over on the turn in the box just after the hour mark, while at the death, substitute Ewan Cameron headed wide from a deep cross to the back post.
Teams
Clyde: Mullen, Lyon, Craig, McLean, McGeever, Roberts, Salkeld, Cuddihy, Scullion, Doherty, Rennie.
Subs: Parry, Thicot, Sula, Cameron, Cunningham, Duthie, Hynes.
Falkirk: Kinnear, Rowe, Donaldson, McKay, McCann, McGinn, Henderson, Nesbitt, McGuffie, Morrison, Oliver.
Subs: Morrison, Allan, Yeats, Wright, Burrell, Lawal, Kucheriayvi, Watson.
Referee: Scott Lambie.