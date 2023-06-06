Club icon Stuart Hunter is named Bo'ness United's new manager
Hunter, 41, played for the Newtown Park side for over ten years and is a firm fans’ favourite, having been awarded a testimonial match last summer.
Now, the former centre-half returns to take charge of the team after the departure of Ian Little, who left BU to join ex-boss Max Christie at Tranent Juniors.
"I am absolutely delighted to have landed the role,” Hunter said. “A big thanks to the Bo’ness United committee for giving me an opportunity to manage this great club.
"Having been lucky enough to have played for the club for many years I am very aware of the expectations and I will be working hard with my coaching team to try and deliver on these.
"Above all I am wanting to give the club and the fans a team they can be proud of to support.”