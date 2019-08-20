Civil Service Strollers 6-0 Dunipace: Pace exit at first hurdle of FNQ Cup

Dunipace exited the Football Nation Qualifying Cup at the first stage after a 6-0 defeat to Civil Service Strollers.

The Lowland League side were far too good for Pace and apart from an early scare the result was never in doubt.

Pace manager Gary MacMillan told the club’s website after the game: “I’m not too concerned with exiting the cup. Our focus this season is elsewhere and Civil are a very good side, set up by a very good manager. I would expect them to win this game nine times out of 10, given the relative difference in levels. What was frustrating to Graeme and I though was the manner of the defeat.”

The first chance of the game fell to Dunipace, Under 20’s forward Sam Colley, in his second senior start, gathering well and laying into the run of MacPherson. In behind the Civil backline the Pace top scorer took one touch too many, allowing the home defender to get back and stop him from being able to get a shot away.

The Strollers opened the scoring on ten minutes when Josh Morris skipped in behind Galloway before taking a couple of touches and slotting past Kane.

Cammy Muirhead doubled the Lowland League side’s advantage on 20 minutes lifting the ball over Kane under little pressure.

There was worse news for the Pace when influential midfielder O’Grady was forced off with a hamstring issue he picked up early in the game – 18 year old Jack Denham came on to replace him.

Dunipace nearly got back into the game when an excellent McHaffie effort struck the post with the keeper helpless, but it was the home side who extended their lead from the penalty spot through Jack Downie after Denham brought down the striker in the box.

Alieau Faye added a fourth with a clever lob after the break when he robbed Wright on the edge of the box, and it was five when Kyle Fee scored a free kick. Downie scored his second of the match before the end to complete the rout and send the Strollers through.