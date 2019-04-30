Civil Service Strollers 1-1 East Stirlingshire: Shire win 4-2 on penalties

East Stirlingshire kept their hopes of winning some late season silverware alive with victory against Civil Service Strollers in the opening round of the Lowland League Cup on Saturday.

Shire, while being far from perfect this season, have never failed to provide entertainment. And, in a fixture that has yielded 14 goals in the past two meetings, it was difficult to see that coming to an end.

Shire threatened first through Andy Rodgers after an indifferent start which saw both sides trade early bookings. However, the Shire front man could not provide the finishing touch to Jamie Barclay’s route one ball.

If Rodgers’ early effort was a warning of things to come, it wasn’t taken. Ross Allum has earned a reputation as a predatory striker and showed his class again when he danced through Strollers’ backline before confidently putting his side into the lead.

One criticism of Derek Ure’s men this season has been their inability to put teams away when they’ve been on top. That was on full display yet again when Strollers levelled the tie after some familiar sloppy Shire defending left Barclay horribly exposed.

However, there would be no swing in momentum as Shire swiftly resumed their domination of the attacking play with Jamie Gallagher denied what looked to be a certain goal by some excellent last gasp defending.

Strollers very nearly punished Shire’s wastefulness on the counter attack but Barclay, as he so often does, remained resolute to deny the home side a clinical second.

Barclay’s save ensured Shire made it to extra time, but Ure’s frustration seemed clear after his side had looked to be in total control after taking the lead early in the first half.

Shire seemed to find a second wind with Graeme MacGregor and Rodgers’ coming close to restoring their lead but both effort never looked likely to edge the visitors’ ahead.

However, for all of Shire’s shortcomings they have always remained persistent. That persistence paid off when Rodgers’ won what looked to be a decisive penalty, but the Shire man failed to convert from the spot.

That failed chance to take the lead did little to deter Shire in the penalty shootout, with Connor Greene, Danny Ashe, Rodgers and Allum firing themselves into the quarter finals. Ure’s delight was evident.

With East Kilbride’s absence and a seemingly revitalised Shire team, it remains a real possibility that Ure will achieve his goal of ending the season with some silverware after all.