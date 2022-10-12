Christie: Bo'ness United hard luck story isn't for me - we need to start winning games

The loss leaves the Newtown Park side sitting in the tenth spot after 13 matches played in the Scottish Football Lowland League.

On the day, Lewis Hawkins put Christie’s side ahead before the interval only for Bo’ness to go down to ten men in the second half when Jamie McCormack was sent off.

The opposition then scored from the spot and from a corner kick to seal the three points.

Alassan Jones battles for possession in midfield

“It was just so frustrating,” boss Christie said of the performance. “In the first half we were camped on the edge of their box and we missed a penalty, but we did manage to get ourselves a goal ahead but it should have been more than that. We should have scored more.

"After the break we didn’t start the game properly. We lose the ball in midfield and they play a through ball that causes chaos and we have a man sent off for nothing.

"I’ve got to be honest I thought it was a terrible call from the referee. He said Jamie McCormack used his hand but he didn’t. They made it 1-1 from that penalty and the game completely changed.

"The second was doubly-frustrating because they score from a wind-assisted corner but we could have still defended it better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BU boss Max Christie on the touchline

"It was one of those games we should have never lost.”

Christie admits he has been disappointed in general with how the season has gone so far for the BU.

"As far as I am concerned it hasn’t been good enough so far,” he said. “We are making errors in possession and it is costing us at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should be doing much better than this because we have a good squad and a club like this should be pushing for that top end of the end.”

Bo'ness United lost 2-1 to Gala Fairydean Rovers on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Pics by Alan Murray)

Next up for Bo’ness is a home match in the South Challenge Cup against Thorniewood United.

The second round tie takes place on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie said: “It is another game we want to win but we have to play properly. We can’t start games well and tail off.

"We need to play well for ninety minutes.”

Alassan Jones battles for possession in midfield

Bo'ness United boss Max Christie on the touchline

Advertisement Hide Ad