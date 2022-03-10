Charlie Telfer: Falkirk's season isn't over yet

The Bairns were on track to stay within a couple of points of the Spiders for 89 minutes on Saturday afternoon against Clyde until they conceded a soft last-gasp equaliser to drop two points at Broadwood.

Speaking to the Herald after the match, he said: “I believe we can go on to get wins in succession with this group, I really do.

"Why can’t we go and get eight wins from eight and put real pressure on them?

Charlie Telfer hasn't given up on a play-off spot just yet (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"Our record isn’t good enough but we play the top four in this final period and we can put things to some sort of right if we get this play-off spot and take it from there.”

With the side they are challenging for the play-off spot, having beaten the Bairns 6-0 at home at the tail end of last year, Telfer said that wasn’t something that was on his mind going into the run-in.

He said: "Queen’s Park haven’t been consistent all season either, so we have to think we can catch them up.

"We haven’t either but we have to go into Saturday’s match against Airdrie with the mentality that we are going for three points to try and close the gap on them.”

He added: “It’s been a long season and frustrating one. We still to Queen’s Park too, so that could narrow it down as well and it could be crucial.”

On the match against the Bully Wee, the ex-Dundee United midfielder admitted he didn’t know how the Bairns had only scored one goal in a game where they could easily scored five or six.

Leigh Griffiths picked out a number of pinpoint crosses that were poorly finished by a number of players across the pitch.

“I would have loved to have known how many chances we had in that second half compared to them and that’s the frustrating thing,” he said.

“I’ve had chances and so have the other guys, and you can’t expect a clean sheet to win you a game alone.

“Even then this season, we haven’t been good enough at that end of the park but today, it was our poor finishing that cost us.