Charity the big winner as Cup stays with Grangemouth team

The Forth Ports trophy is staying in Grangemouth after the latest instalment of the dockers’ cup charity football event.

This year Tilbury Dockers hosted Grangemouth dockers in the annual charity fundraising football match played at the Tilbury FC stadium for the 2019 clash.

The match ended in a 7-7 draw which ment Grangemouth retained the Forth Ports trophy for the second year running.

However the biggest winners were charities.

As hosts, Tilbury nominated a muscular dystrophy and cancer charity as recipients. Both charities will share in a record breaking £9800 which was raised by a charity hike and a race night throughout the year.