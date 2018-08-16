Charity football: Meet the YouTubers using their platform positively

YouTubers, in general, don’t have the best reputation at the moment, but two Falkirk-based content creators are aiming to change that as they get set to play in a charity football match this weekend.

Paul Batchelor and Chris Johnstone, both 26, were key in setting up a charity match which will take place at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park on Sunday, August 19, as they aim to raise awareness and cash for the Scottish Associations for Mental Health with a match against Stenhousemuir FC fans and coaches.

Razzbowski (second from left) has 875,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Paul, better known to his subscribers as ‘Batchy’, understands that the general perception of YouTubers is negative, but hopes that he can use his own platform in a positive manor.

“YouTubers have a negative reputation just now, when you look at Pewdiepie and Logan Paul. We want to show that not all are like that stereotype.”

Paul’s YouTube account has 56,000 subscribers, and he has recently turned this into a full-time job, as has Chris - who runs a Rangers account called CJNovo992.

The 26-year-old explained the decision to go full time, and told of how his previous job in Asda didn’t suit him.

The boys are raising money for SAMH.

“I went full-time with this in March. I had worked in Asda for six years and I was mentally unhappy in full-time employment.

“My interest was always YouTube and I knew a lot of people did it as a full-time job.”

Craig went down the full-time route a lot later than Paul, who he met online, and handed in his notice at Vodafone on Sunday to pursue creating videos as a full-time career.

“I have handed my notice in. I worked my way from full-time at Vodafone to part-time and that’s the last steps now that I have handed my notice in - now it’s time to see where this goes,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

Players have been training two or three times a week at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park - with some even travelling from as far away as Girvan to do so - for the match, with Paul admitting that his team mates have their hearts set on winning.

The most important thing for the players, though, is the charity that cash and awareness is being raised for. SAMH is a charity close to both Paul and Chris, for personal reasons.

Chris added: “Mental health is something that is very important and that is something that we spoke about together.

“It’s something that still goes under the radar, something that gets swept away for a lot of people.”

Paul agreed with Chris, saying that mental health had been at the forefront of his mind - especially after the tragic passing of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, who he idolised.

With hundreds of tickets already sold, the boys are set to raise thousands for their chosen charity, and thanked Stenhousemuir FC for their help.

THE MATCH:

Sunday August 19

Kick-off: 3pm

Gates open: 2pm

Tickets: £6