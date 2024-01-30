Champions League choice for Callumn Morrison as Irish Premiership leaders Linfield 'table offer' for Falkirk star
The Daily Record reports that 12-goal Morrison, who is free to sign a pre-contract with any club due to his deal being up this summer, is still of interest to a number of clubs across the UK, with the Belfast side now the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old.
And that if manager Healy can’t get a deal over the line during this window, then he will swoop for the Bairns’ winger this summer when his contract is up. Former Leeds United and Rangers ace Healy sees Morrison as a key part of their UEFA Champions League push – with Linfield guaranteed a first qualifying round berth if they can lift the league title.
The Blues’ squad includes a number of ex-SPFL players, with ex-Falkirk defender Ben Hall part of Healy’s set-up alongside the likes of Euan East, who joined from Marvin Bartley’s Queen of the South.
Earlier this month, after a ‘planted story’ suggested Hamilton Accies were interested in three Falkirk attackers, Bairns’ chief executive officer Jamie Swinney confirmed that they “have no intention to sell any player to any club this window” as John McGlynn’s team look to secure the League One title.
Falkirk currently sit top of the third tier, 11 points clear of title rivals Accies, who dropped points last time out against Montrose, drawing 1-1 at home.