Cerebral Palsy footballers seek sponsorship

In 2007, the Scottish National Cerebral Palsy Football Team achieved one of the highest ever world ranking positions by a Scottish national football team.

Over ten years later, the drive and determination remains to reach number six in the world once again.

Scotland line-up

However, a lack of funding means the team are no longer able to compete on the international stage.

The Scottish National CP Football Team is Scotland’s National Football Team for athletes with cerebral palsy, stroke and acquired or traumatic brain injury.

The squad, whose new home ground is Stenhousemuir FC's Ochilview Park, currently consists of 18 players, which includes numerous Paralympians and is open to any Scottish footballer who has cerebral palsy, stroke and acquired or traumatic brain injury.

Driven by a team manager, and supported by three professional coaches and a physiotherapist, the staff ensure the team is held together by organising regular training sessions and arranging matches against local teams to keep the players ready for competition.

The matches are seven-a-side

Giving up their time on a completely voluntary basis, the staff are motivated by the positive impact which this team has on the young men who attend.

“Having been involved with the team for thirteen years, I have witnessed lads grow into positive role models for young people with cerebral palsy,” said Greig Taylor, manager of the Scottish National CP Football Team.

“The confidence which the boys gain when representing their country gets carried over into their personal lives, whether that be at school or in the workplace, therefore the team plays a vital role in their development.”

The team is seeking the support of businesses and organisations across Scotland to help them obtain the vital funds required to compete once again on an international level.

Funds raised will be used to book pitches and facilities for training sessions, kit the team out with strips and training clothing, travel and accommodation when competing at international competitions as well as transport for national competitions.

For more information please visit the new Scottish National CP Football Team or call manager of the Scottish National CP Football Team, Greig Taylor, on +44 (0) 7826 520224.