Central Girls' under-16s secure league title on final day to make it a double-winning season
The Little Kerse club – who are famous for producing top Scottish players including current national team star Sam Kerr – saw their under-16s side claim the Central Lee Gibson league championship last Sunday.
They won the division with a whopping 51 points, three above second-placed Holytown Colts, having only lost once all campaign long to Glasgow outfit Rossvale.
And the talented under-16s group already sealed the SWF League Cup – defeating Rossvale in a crazy final that saw the side come from two goals down to win 5-2 back in September.
Delighted head coach Ian Dibdin said: “We were the best footballing side in the league and fully deserved the title. It has been a total pleasure working with this group of players.
"Winning the double is a fantastic achievement, I’m proud of every one of them. Last season we lost the league play-off, and this campaign the girls were focused from the opening game to the final whistle to bring the trophy home.
“It is great credit to all the fans, parents and coaches who fully backed the team, they were truly our 12th player.”
The double-winning squad will now be presented with the Central Lee Gibson league trophy and medals at a gala dinner this week.
Under-16s captain Jameson Dunion said: “The gala dinner is an excellent way to celebrate our success and taking home a Championship medal will make the night perfect for us all’.
