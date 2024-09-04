Central Girls' under-16s secure League Cup trophy after stunning comeback

Central Girls’ under-16s team sealed a third League Cup trophy in just four years after a stunning comeback 5-2 victory over Rossvale last weekend (Photo: Alan Roberts/Central Girls)

Central Girls’ under-16s produced a stunning comeback last Sunday to seal the SWF League Cup trophy.

Haiden Russell scored a hat-trick for her team during the 5-2 victory – which was made more impressive as Central had to come from two goals down to turn around the final.

The squad bounced back from their Scottish Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat the previous weekend to secure the League Cup trophy for the third time in four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently sitting as table-toppers in the Central League, the group are determined to secure the double this season.

And coach Ian ‘Dibs’ Dibdin was left proud of his team’s efforts, saying: ‘Going down to two early goals in the game certainly put the girls on the back foot, but their resilience and discipline was exceptional, and they never looked out of it.

"When Dianne (Wallace) latched onto a through ball to bring the game to 2-1 it gave every player and fan a lift and put the momentum in our favour and draining the energy from the hard-working Rossvale team.”

This was a team effort with strong leadership from captain Jameson Dunion and midfielder Isla Roberts, who scored the goal of the cup final, when Central brought the game back to 2-2 early in the second half, and there seemed to only be one winner from that point on, and so it proved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dibs spoke highly of opponents Rossvale, adding: “We were aware of the dangers they posed however we could not contain them in the early stages and they fully deserved their lead.

“I coach a group of players who I can honestly say always put the team first, they are fantastic to work with and today was a fantastic achievement for them, I’m proud of every one of the girls.”

Elsewhere, former Central Girls star and Scotland ace Sam Kerr, who now plays for Bayern Munich, lifted the Google Pixel Supercup last month after a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

U16 SQUAD

Kerris Scot, Mirren Scott, Olivia Nisbet, Ruby McNab, Hannah Dougal, Ava Mina, Rachael Ross, Eva Kerr, Jameson Dunion, Erin Williamson, Aby Pickard, Lauren MacDonald, Haiden Russell, Dianne Wallace, Isla Roberts, Lily Sneddon and Ellie Byrne.