Central Girls Under-15's side win league cup

The team with the trophy (Pic Ian Dibdin)

Goals from Amelie Chomczuk, Emily Quinn and captain Ceit McQueen brought home the trophy.

The age group has won the cup twice previously, in 2015 and 2017.

Head coach Ian Dibdin was proud of the girls as they chase a cup and league double.

“It was a well-deserved victory,” he said. “I’m proud of every one of the players.

“They gave me everything from the first whistle.”

It was a tough road to the final, with their semi-final against league leaders Gartcairn going to extra time and Central Girls edging it 2-1. Before that, though, they’d brushed past Bo’ness and Airdrie in the earlier rounds.

Dibdin is happy with the progression of the squad, saying: “Central Girls have brought through so many players who now play in the SWPL or have gone for scholarships in America, and this group are no different. If they continue to work hard, they can go to the very top.”

They now have five matches left in their league season as they try to win the title, but they will more than likely need to win all their matches to have a chance.

Table-toppers Gartcairn are nine points ahead, but with three matches in hand over them, Dibdin’s side can still claw it back.

He said: “We still believe we can win it. It is in our club’s DNA.