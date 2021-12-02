Central Girls Under 13's squad claim league title

Central Girls’ under-13s side won the Central U13 Fiona Brown League at the weekend, with a 3-0 win over Riverside to seal the title.

By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:34 pm
The team after the match (Pic Ian Dibdin)

Coach Ian Dibdin was delighted with the win and the progression of the side.

He said: “It’s another title win for one of our youth level teams, which is brilliant and it shows we are doing things right. It was a deserved victory on the day, even with a draw all that was needed.

“The side didn’t lose a game and drew once. We want to continue to be the place in the area people know is the best.” he added.

The U15s side continued their title hunt with a win at Lanarkshire Hibs and have four games left. However, they will need to win all four matches to be in with a chance of lifting the title.