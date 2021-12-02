Central Girls Under 13's squad claim league title

The team after the match (Pic Ian Dibdin)

Coach Ian Dibdin was delighted with the win and the progression of the side.

He said: “It’s another title win for one of our youth level teams, which is brilliant and it shows we are doing things right. It was a deserved victory on the day, even with a draw all that was needed.

“The side didn’t lose a game and drew once. We want to continue to be the place in the area people know is the best.” he added.