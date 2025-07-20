Central Girls edge out Bo'ness CFC in close Coalfield Regeneration Cup final

Central Girls’ talented group will now head to Manchester next month as Coalfield Regeneration Trust Community Cup champions and holders of the current UK crown (Photo: Submitted)

Central Girls have successfully retained the Coalfield Regeneration Trust’s Community Cup after a thrilling final that was decided 5-4 on penalties last month at Volunteer Park in Armadale.

A talented Bo’ness United Community Football Club side pushed them all the way in what proved to be one of the matches to remember from this year’s five-a-side tournament.

But as is often the case, spot kicks proved the decider – a harsh way to settle such a closely-contested game.

Both district teams will now travel south in August to represent Scotland at the Home International Tournament, set to take place at the Manchester City Academy on Sunday, August 10.

Little Kerse-based Central Girls – who have brought through the likes of Scotland stars Sam Kerr and Leah Eddie – go into the tournament as reigning UK champions and will be aiming to defend their title with another strong showing this time around.