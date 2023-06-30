Central Girls celebrate more success as under-16 squad lift SWF League Cup

Central’s name will now be engraved on the League Cup for the fifth time in just a nine year period since the club’s formation back in 2014.

Former players such as Sam Kerr and Fiona Brown have went on to for the Scottish national team set-up, while a host of players currently playing in the SWPL1 and 2 can lay their roots at the Polmont community club.

Hat-tricks from Sophie Fletcher and Erica Wilson sealed the trophy for Ian Dibdin’s side on Sunday afternoon – with a strong Central team simply too strong for their opposition.

Central Girls' under-16 team secured a League Cup trophy over the weekend (Photo: Submitted)

A spirited performance from Riverside kept the scoreline level early on but Central eventually raced into a 4-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Central added two further goals, with a host of players getting their chance to take part in a final off the bench.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, head coach and Central Girls founder Ian Dibdin, said: ‘”After last year’s shock cup final result for us we really wanted to win it this time around and it was good victory and well worth the wait.

“The players were totally focused on the job in hand today and once we got a grip of the game we never looked back. Securing the League Cup was a good reward for their efforts as the team go into the summer break.

Head coach Ian Dibdin enjoys the moment with his team after the match against Riverside (Photo: Submitted)

Central’s under-16 team have been in good form since the start of the current Scottish Women’s Football Central Lee Gibson League campaign, currently sitting in first place on 33 points, as they move into the summer break with a 100 per cent record intact.

Dibdin’s team are also already into the last 16 of the Scottish Challenge Cup due to played in August.

"There is a lot more to come from this team,” the coach added. “They are playing really well, the girls fully deserved the plaudits from the great crowd that turned out on Sunday.

"The girls had to see off tough challenges from Glasgow City, Airdrie and Rossvale to reach the final.